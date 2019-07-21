Alleged Quadruple homicide suspect makes his first court appearance

A man accused of killing his girlfriend and three children made his first court appearance this morning.

27-year-old Travane Jackson walked into court with several sheriff deputies surrounding him. There was no testimony and the hearing was rescheduled for next Friday July 26th at 9 a.m.

Public defender Jose Guzman will be representing Jackson’s case. Right now, he is being held without bond on four counts of murder.

Jerrica Spellman, 29, and her three children; three-year-old son King, one-year-old daughter Kensley, and one-month-old daughter Kristen were found dead Wednesday night at Elizabeth Canty Apartments in South Columbus, Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed.

Jackson was Spellman’s live-in boyfriend and Columbus police chief Ricky Boren says his department was aware of ongoing domestic violence between the two.

Police have not yet released any motive for the stabbings.