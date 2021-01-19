Alleged white supremacist arrested after ankle monitor puts him at Capitol riot

The FBI claims this image shows Bryan Betancur at the Capitol riot.

(NEXSTAR) – The FBI says they have more than just cellphone records and social media photos to prove that Bryan Betancur was at the Capitol riot on January 6th.

Betancur – who is identified by media outlets as a confessed white supremacist – was tracked on his ankle monitor entering restricted Capitol grounds, according to an affidavit from the United States Justice Department.

According to the special agent’s sworn statements, Betancur has previously told authorities that he is a member of white supremacy groups and has previously considered homicidal acts.

The Maryland resident was on probation for robbery convictions when he was granted permission to travel to Washington to distribute bibles, according to the WUSA9.

FBI documents instead show Betancur near the Trump rally outside the White House and later entering the Capitol area and remaining for about three hours.

Image courtesy of the Department of Justice

Investigators were then able to find social media images appearing to show Betancur among the group on Capitol grounds.

He was taken into custody Sunday on charges of entering a restricted building or grounds, unlawful activities on Capitol Grounds and disorderly conduct, according to WUSA9.