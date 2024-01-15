COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity hosted its 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Award Breakfast on Monday morning at the Columbus Trade Center.

Over 900 people came together to commemorate the legacy of Dr. King on what would have been his 95th birthday. This year’s theme was “Encouraging Emissaries of Peace in a Conflict-Ridden World.”

The guest speaker, Bishop James Swanson, spoke on the importance of this message in today’s society.

“Understand that peace is not the absence of conflict. It is in the midst of conflict. That we can still be friends and treat each other with mutual love and respect. Because if we don’t have the conflict, we won’t deal with the issues that are there. The other issues are important to both sides. But we should never allow those issues to divide us from loving each other and seeking what’s best for the whole community,” said Bishop Swanson.

Sir Micheal Jones, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Alpha Onward and Upward Foundation, tells WRBL the proceeds will be used by the foundation to support the needs of the community.

“We have a strong partnership with the Muscogee County School District and we give thousands of dollars annually to scholarship funds. We support things like a Muscogee County hygiene repository, J.D. Davis Write Readers programs throughout the city,” shared Jones.

More information on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Award Breakfast and available scholarship opportunities can be found here.