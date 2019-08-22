Amazon rainforest continues to burn

AMAZON RAINFOREST, Brazil (CBS News) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro once again suggested non-governmental organisations (NGOs) may be responsible for starting fires burning throughout the Amazon.

“Everybody is a suspect but the biggest suspects come from the NGOs,” Bolsonaro said.

He also lashed out at journalists for their reporting of this story.

“It’s unbelievable what the Brazilian media does for Brazil,” he said.

Amnesty International said Brazilian government failures are responsible for fires raging in the Amazon rainforest.

The comment by the rights group on Thursday came after Bolsonaro suggested some non-governmental groups could be setting the blazes in retaliation for losing state funds under his administration.

Bolsonaro did not provide any evidence for his allegation, which escalated international concern over the vast rainforest that is a major absorber of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.