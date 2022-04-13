DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are asking for help in locating two-month-old Messiah Ezekiel Richards, a Black male.
Messiah Richards was last seen on April 13, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. in the area of South Appletree in Dothan, Alabama, wearing a white onesie with blue socks. He is believed to be in extreme danger.
Authorities say Messiah Richards was taken by Alexis Shuntell Richards and MarQuec Banks, non-custodial parents.
Banks is described as being a 28-year-old Black male standing 6’5″ in height. He weighs around 174 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Alexis Richards is described as being a 22-year-old Black female standing 5’3″. She weighs around 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
The suspects may be traveling in a dark blue Volkswagen SUV with an unknown Alabama tag.
If you have any information on the location of this missing child, please contact the Dothan Police Department at (334) 793-0215; or call 911.