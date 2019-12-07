Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Georgia boy

GEORGIA (WRBL)–An Amber Alert has been issued for the entire state of Georgia, for a child believed to be in extreme danger. The two-year-old boy was taken at gunpoint by his father, according to authorities.

Two-year-old Sean McGay was abducted on Dec. 6, according to officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. McGay was last seen at an Atlanta-area Economy Inn located at 4050 Wendell Drive.

GBI officials say the child was taken from the Economy Inn at at approximately 12:25 p.m. Friday following an altercation between the suspected kidnapper and the child’s mother.

According to GBI officials, the child’s mother, Shelia Hansborough, was at the Economy Inn when she got into the altercation with the suspect, Sidney Hepburn. Officials say Hepburn struck Hansborough, then grabbed the child and a gun. Hepburn then pointed the gun at Hansborough and took little boy. Later in the day, Hepburn advised Hansborough someone would die today, according to GBI officials.

Officials say Hepburn and McGay may be traveling in a silver Nissan sedan. The car, which is a Hertz rental car, has a Virginia license plate with the number UYK9068. The suspect was last seen driving the vehicle but direction of travel and destination are not known.

McGay last seen wearing red shirt, grey sweatpants, brown boots and a black jacket.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.