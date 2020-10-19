AMBER Alert issued for abducted Mississippi boys

ALABAMA – The State of Alabama has issued an AMBER Alert after two boys were abducted in Mississippi.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Kaiden Wall, 6, and Kolden Wall, 2, were last seen Friday around 5:21 p.m. along Beach Park Drive in Pascagoula, Mississippi. They are believed to be in extreme danger.

The AMBER Alert was only issued in Mobile, Baldwin and Escambia counties.

Kaiden is 3′ 6″ tall, weighs 120 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. Kolden is 2′ 3″ tall, weighs 40 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said the abductor, Sarah Lynne Caswell, 33, may be driving a silver 2007 Audi A4 2.0 with Alabama license plate 2BA2195 in the Mobile area.

Caswell is 5′ 2″ tall, weighs 150 lbs., with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on these missing children should contact the Pascagoula Police Department at (228) 762-2211 or call 911. There is a $2,500 reward for information in the case.