Amber Alert: Jacksonville police continue searching for two missing children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJAX/ CBS News) — The search continues for two missing children in Jacksonville. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for the two children on Sunday.
Five-year-old Bri’ya Williams and 6-year-old Braxton Williams were last seen in the 10200 block of West Beaver Street Sunday morning playing in their front yard.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said family members were inside a house while the two were playing in their front yard.
The sheriff’s office said a family member called police when they realized the children, who are siblings, were gone.
K-9 teams, drones and police cruisers from the sheriff’s office and other agencies were taking part in the search.
Anyone who sees either child or knows where they could be should immediately call Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.
WHAT WE HAVE LEARNED:
- Family is cooperating, police say.
- Right now, 150 investigators are working to find the children.
- Police are searching nearby wooded area and properties.
- “Right now everything is an option. We are working multiple scenarios,” Sheriff Mike Williams said.
- Sheriff said nothing has been found yet.
- Police are working to pull surveillance video. If anyone living nearby has a working home surveillance camera they are encouraged to reach out to police.