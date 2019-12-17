Amber Alert: Jacksonville police continue searching for two missing children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJAX/ CBS News) — The search continues for two missing children in Jacksonville. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for the two children on Sunday.

Five-year-old Bri’ya Williams and 6-year-old Braxton Williams were last seen in the 10200 block of West Beaver Street Sunday morning playing in their front yard.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said family members were inside a house while the two were playing in their front yard.

The sheriff’s office said a family member called police when they realized the children, who are siblings, were gone.

K-9 teams, drones and police cruisers from the sheriff’s office and other agencies were taking part in the search.

Anyone who sees either child or knows where they could be should immediately call Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

WHAT WE HAVE LEARNED: