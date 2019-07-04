AMBER ALERT CANCELLED: Two-year-old Alabama girl located safe

UPDATE: Thursday morning the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office confirms the child has been located and is safe. Investigators thank the public for their support and help.

Previous story:

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert. The Calhoun County, AL Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating, Catalina Chloe Rimpsey, a black female, two years of age, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 36 inches in height and weighs 31 pounds. Catalina Rimpsey was seen last at Anniston, Alabama around 11:30 AM on July 3, 2019 and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Catalina has been abducted by Freddy Victory Rimpsey SR, her father. Freddy Rimpsey SR is a 75 YO black male, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’10 and weighs 215 pounds. Catalina may be traveling in a 1999 navy/tan Ford Econoline E150 with plate number 11FP201, possibly travelling to Chicago, IL.

The Father is known to visit a store near the Alabama and Georgia state line to play the lottery on Wednesdays. If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 256-236-6600; or call 911.