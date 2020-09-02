AMBER ALERT: Police searching for two abducted Texas children

News

by: Michael Fulford

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, Texas (KVEO) — An Amber Alert has been issued for two abducted children last seen in Atlanta, Texas.

According to the alert, 1-year-old Tru Speratos and 11-year-old Alex Arwood were last seen on the 300 block of West Tipton Street in Atlanta, Texas at 4 p.m. on August 31.

Tru Speratos is described as a white female with blue eyes and blonde hair. She weighs 19 pounds and is 2’6″. She was last seen wearing a multicolored onesie and a tutu.

Tru Speratos Source: Texas DPS

Alex Arwood is described as a white female with blue eyes and sandy hair. She weighs 120 pounds and is 4’9″. She was last seen wearing a black tank top with black shorts.

Alex Arwood Source: Texas DPS

Police also are searching for a 2007 gold Honda Odyssey with license plate MBD2390.

Stock photo Source: Texas DPS

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department at (903) 796-7973.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

93° / 75°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 93° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 94° 72°

Thursday

95° / 72°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 95° 72°

Friday

97° / 74°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 97° 74°

Saturday

96° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 96° 73°

Sunday

91° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 71°

Monday

91° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

11 PM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

12 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

91°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

92°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

92°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

89°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

87°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

9 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

10 PM
Clear
0%
82°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories