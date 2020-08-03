America continues to lead the world in COVID-19 cases, deaths

(CNN)- The United States continues to report more COVID-19 cases and deaths than any other country. That’s according to new numbers from Johns Hopkins University.

This comes as the White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, warns the U.S. is in a new phase of the pandemic.

There are more than 4.6 million COVID-19 cases in the United States and more than 154,000 Americans have died from the virus.



Meanwhile, a forecast published by the CDC projects that death toll could climb to 173,000 by August 22.

“It’s very frustrating as an epidemiologist to see these case numbers continuing to rise without a national strategy, without adequate testing. without contact tracing. as we need it, all of the things we’ve been talking about for months and months. and these numbers are going to continue to go up, until we do have these things in place,” said Anne Rimoin, Department of Epidemiology at UCLA.

Dr. Birx says there are 20 states that she’s watching very closely and that each state must tailor its response to mitigate cases.



“It’s not super spreading individuals. It’s super spreading events and we need to stop those. We definitely need to take more precautions,” said Dr. Birx.