NEW YORK (AP) – Americans today will mark the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks with ceremonies at the three locations of the tragedy – ground zero in New York City, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

But there has been a growing awareness in recent years of the other victims of 9/11 – the first responders who died or fell ill after being exposed to the toxic rubble of the fallen World Trade Center towers.