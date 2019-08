American Red Cross encouraging blood donations during Breast Cancer Awareness month

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to give blood to support cancer patients and others during Breast Cancer Awareness month.

According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 1.7 million new cases of cancer are expected in the U.S. for 2017.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, with nearly 253,000 women expected to be diagnosed in 2017.

Blood may be needed for cancer patients while during their chemotherapy, surgery of treatment for other complications.

