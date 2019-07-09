American Red Cross faces a nationwide blood shortage

Hundreds of blood centers around the country are experiencing a shortfall with their blood supply.

“We are down to less than a three-day blood supply, we strive to have a five day supply on hand and right now for all blood types we at below three days,” said Adelaide Kirk, Executive Director for Red cross West Central Georgia.

During the Fourth of July week, about 450 fewer blood drives were organized through groups and businesses. The Red Cross is facing added challenges with only having a two-day supply on type O blood.

“That means we have to work very closely with hospitals to help as they prioritize things because we all expect the blood to be there when we need it,” said Kirk.

Kirk says there are many contributing factors on why blood donations are low in the Summer. More people traveling on vacation, and there are not many blood drives hosted at schools.

“3 out of every 100 people will actually donate blood so there are a lot of people out there that just don’t think about it,” said Kirk.

If you are thinking about giving aid to those who need blood, you can either visit RedCrossBlood.org or simply just download the Blood Donor American Red Cross-app.

“You can track where your blood goes and you will see where it ends up which is really neat because it’s a fulfilling thing to see to know how many lives you’ve impacted from donating your blood,” said Kirk.