COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia says their blood supply is in a very vulnerable state and is asking those who can donate to help out. Adelaide Kirk, Executive Director of the local organization tells News 3 that the organization must maintain a readily available blood supply for hospital patients.

Kirk says that every two seconds, someone in the country is in need of a blood donation.

whether it is a patient battling cancer, a car accident victim, or a parent experiencing a difficult childbirth. As a community, we can come together to to make sure that lifesaving blood is available whenever it is needed.

To make an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).