America’s first fast-food hamburger chain recognizes Columbus twins

Twins from here in the Fountain City were two of 13 folks inducted into the hall of fame of America’s first fast-food hamburger chain.

Mark and Todd Foster were recognized as loyal fans after reaching out to White Castle for help getting uniforms to dress up as White Castle employees for the Nashville Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon. During the marathon, the twins not only dressed the part, they handed out sliders to other fans and racers.

Mark Foster says he didn’t expect to be inducted in the Cravers Hall of Fame, but it was a great experience to share with his brother.

“It’s a lot of fun. We enjoy running and we have a lot of fun. Since we don’t run very fast this was a combination of everything. I had a great time with my twin brother and they paid for an all expenses paid trip. We like making the people smile and we laugh a lot, so it was a great experience,” Foster said.

White Castle provided the inductees with an all expenses paid trip to their headquarters in Columbus, Ohio. They presented them with a celebratory plaque in front of hundreds of White Castle employees and members of the leadership.