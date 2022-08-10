MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the largest cage-free no kill rescue in the United States, is responding to record numbers of owner surrenders and shelter euthanasia by opening a new location in Macon County, Alabama.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue Founder and CEO Lauree Simmons says more dogs are in danger now than ever before, “Record numbers of dogs are being brought to shelters resulting in overcrowding and a record euthanasia rate for these former family pets. Higher costs for everything from fuel to food are prompting owners to surrender their dogs. In response we are opening a second location in Alabama to serve the Southeast region which is especially hit hard. This new world class rescue will open up space in our Palm Beach County location so we can rescue more Florida dogs. It will also help us to double our impact by saving an additional 5000 dogs each year. “

The new location was once a housing and training facility for Greyhound racing and will now be used to heal, house and arrange adoption for dogs who may otherwise have been put to sleep.

The large campus will also serve as a transitional hub for shelters in the Northeast. Rescues will be vetted, receive medical care and be prepared for adoption both locally and nationally.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue Executive Director Robin Friedman believes the location is ideal for a variety of reasons, “Not only is it central to the region that needs the most support, it’s also near well respected Colleges that offer veterinary degrees.

We look forward to working with them to help train the next generation of much needed veterinarians.”

The new location will be named “Big Dog Ranch Rescue Alabama” and will serve Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

The 100 acre campus has 16 kennels and several other structures that will be renovated prior to opening. Priority is being given to the immediate opening of 5 kennel buildings, establishing a Veterinary Healing Center and providing housing for staff. The first buildings in the facility are expected to open officially in September, 2022. As funds are raised renovations to additional buildings will follow.