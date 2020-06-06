Americus community gathers for peaceful march

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Nearly 200 people gathered for a peaceful protest and march on Saturday. The event was organized by Lorenzo Walters, Jaela Clemons, Latricia Shy, Jared McAllister, Kayla Nixon, and Elaina Lockheart. They say the goal of the protest is to promote a message of unity and love in the face of a divided nation. It comes amid a nationwide outcry for justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

PHOTO CREDIT: JARED MCALLISTER

The event started at 9 A.M. and stretched through the afternoon. Protesters met at the courthouse and marched to the police station. Organizers tell News 3 that police and local businesses also lent their support by providing food and water.

PHOTO CREDIT: JARED MCALLISTER

This marks the second peaceful protest in Americus.