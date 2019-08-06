Americus PD is investigating a woman claiming to have spread HIV to multiple partners

The Americus Police Department is looking into a viral Facebook video of a woman saying she is HIV positive and stating she may have given the virus to multiple people.

Major Herman Lamar says the police department received several forwarded links to the video allegedly posted by an Americus woman. In the video, the woman lists off names of multiple partners and says now they are all sick like her.

Major Lamar says one of the individuals mentioned in the video contacted Americus Police and filed a harassment/communication complaint.

“The individual named Brandi Lassiter of Americus. He stated that he had been receiving harassment from her,” Lamar said.

Right now, there have not been any arrests, but Americus PD are still investigating. Under Georgia Code 16-5-60 it is a felony to knowingly attempt to transmit the HIV virus.