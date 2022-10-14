AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

According to police, a 14-year-old has been identified as the suspect in the shooting. The victim has been identified by police as 19-year-old Karl Styles.

Officials said officers responded to reports of shooting in the a a home in 300 block of E Forsyth Street just after midnight. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who was taken to Phoebe Sumter Regional and then transferred by life flight to Phoebe Putney in Albany, where he died.

The teen suspect in the shooting is being charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under 18.

Police said their investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call the police at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011. Information may also be called in to the Anonymous Tip Line at 229-924-4102.