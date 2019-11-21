Americus Police report deadly shooting under investigation

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An Americus man has died after a shooting on Nov. 20. Americus Police say that Darrius Grier, 25, was shot at the intersection of Lamar and Cherokee Street.

Grier was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center by EMS, police say, where he later died from his injury. The shooting occurred around 4:00 p.m., and officers received a call that someone had been shot while exiting a vehicle at Lamar and Cherokee.

The Americus Police Department is now working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the deadly shooting. Police ask that anyone with information about the case call the Investigation Division at 229-924-4550 or the Americus Tip Line at 229-924-4102.