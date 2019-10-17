Americus residents joined law enforcement officers for a cup of coffee

Sumter county residents started their day by grabbing a cup of coffee with law enforcement officers.

Americus hosted their fourth annual cofee with a cop event this morning. This event is celebrated nationwide to help improve trust between officials and other members of the community.

Georgia State Patrol, Americus Fire and Rescue and the Police Department are just a few agencies to participate in the event. Americus Police chief Mark Scott says getting out in the community and sharing ideas with other residents is what an official is suppose to do–and what better way to do that then over a cup of coffee.

“The biggest part of our job is interacting with people, and we really can’t be effective without the community’s support so anything we can do to get to know the people that we serve and let them know us is a good thing,” Scott said.

Chief Scott says he enjoyed starting his day hearing from folks in the community and working through some concerns from residents.