Amid record turnout, elections officials ask people to consider early-voting option before Friday

You have two more days to early in-person vote in Georgia.

And that’s important because state and local elections officials are predicting lines at the polls on Tuesday.

Voting officials are urging people to vote over the next two days. And it’s pretty easy as you are about to hear from Nicole Avary, a Columbus voter:

“Very simple. I parked. Walked up. Did my paperwork. Went in and out in less than 10 minutes.”

That’s how long it took Avary to cast her ballot Wednesday morning at the City Services Center.

In-person advance voting ends at 7 p.m. Friday. After that, your only option will be Tuesday at your assigned polling place.

“I didn’t want to wait in a long line and I didn’t know what to expect at the precinct,” Avary said.

Here is what Avary would have been up against if she had waited and voted at her normal precinct, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian on Hancock Road.

They have 7,974 registered Voters; 4,229 have voted early, either in person or absentee. That means more than 3,700 have yet to vote.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is certain there will be lines on Tuesday.

“We could have one and a half to 2 million voters show up on Election Day and that’s over a 12-hour period,” he said. “That means you are going to have more voters in a tighter time frame. So, I would encourage people to get out and vote early.”

There are five in-person advance voting sites currently open in Muscogee County. The City Services Center on Macon Road, the Trade Center downtown, Shirley Winston Rec Center off Steam Mill Road, the ice rink at the Civic Center and the new Health Department building on Veterans Parkway.

The Trade Center, City Services Center and the Health Department are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Shirley Winston and the ice rink are open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.