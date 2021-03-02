An East Alabama dentist is using common household items to fight off COVID-19

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lana Atchley Dentistry uses common household products to kill the COVID-19 virus.

Lana Atchley Dentistry closed its doors for part of March and all of April last year when the pandemic first began. After officially reopening on May 1, 2021, the dentistry has found a way to combat COVID-19.

Atchley says her husband, who has a master’s degree in public health, gave her the idea to mix distilled water, distilled vinegar, and kosher salt together to sanitize and kill the COVID-19 virus. After mixing the solution together it is then put into a fog machine and sprayed throughout the office after each patient has been seen. Atchley says she was excited to try out this new solution

“I was excited because we had a hard time getting back into practice and trying to figure something out that was safe for my patients and my team, so it was pretty exciting, “Atchley says.

The dentist’s office has seen a small decline in patients since the pandemic started. They’ve even deferred patients from being seen who may have come into contact with the virus. In order to be seen, patients must go through a series of screenings, such as questionnaires, temperature checks and hand washing.

“We just treat our patients like family and we try to be understanding if they have questions,” says Atchley. “We also try to educate them and reassure them that we’re doing everything that we can here to make sure they’re safe.”

Dentist and dental hygienists are two of the professions that have a high exposure rate to COVID-19 and other viruses. Atchley has her staff participate in wellness checks, and they are equipped with PPE and other safety measures.

‘We’re exposed to a lot and we’ve done infection control well for 20 years,” says Atchley. “It was a novel virus, there was a learning curve there still is a learning curve. We’re pretty excited about having the hypochlorous, it’s an additional layer of protection for what we already use.”

Everything is now digital. Patients fill out their paperwork electronically and receive confirmation texts. Once patients are in the parking lot they must call the dentist’s office to have someone escort them inside. A maximum of three patients are allowed inside the building at a time.

Atchley wants to remind those to keep up with their oral health even though we’re still in a pandemic.

“Floss your teeth, visit your dentist regularly,” Dr. Atchley said.