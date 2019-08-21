An informational session leads to more foster parents in the community

More support is needed in the community as the rates on fostering a child continue to suffer.

Twin Cedars Youth and Family Services is looking to put a smile on a child’s face hosting an information session, providing opportunities for adults to become foster parents.

Requirements and learning trauma issues on a child were the key elements offered to those interested.

In Georgia, over 15,000 are in foster care, making it a dire need.

“That number is increasing daily the more foster parents that we have the more kids that can have a home and have a family that can provide for them and gives them a life of normalcy,” said Kaycee Wilson, Recruiter specialist for West Georgia.

Wilson says aside from Columbus, they offer services within an hour radius like LaGrange and in Macon.

For more information on becoming a foster parent, you can call 1-800-235-4383.