COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – This spring the Rivercenter will feature “An Officer and a Gentleman,” the new musical based on the Oscar winning film.

Two performances of the musical are scheduled for April 26 and 27, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

The score for the show includes: “Up Where We Belong” (Joe Cocker/Jennifer Warnes) “Higher Love” (Steve Winwood), “Owner of a Lonely Heart” (Yes), “Love is a Battlefield” and “Invincible” (Pat Benatar), “Lost In Your Eyes” (Debbie Gibson), “Right Here Waiting” (Richard Marx), “Venus” (Bananarama), “I Can’t Hold Back” (Survivor), “Never Surrender” (Corey Hart), “Do The Walls Come Down” (Carly Simon), “Fly By Night” (Rush), “Hold On to Your Dream” (Rick Springfield), “Overkill” (Men at Work), “Renegade” (Styx), and more.

Tickets are currently on sale through the RiverCenter box office by calling 706-256-3612 or in person during the hours of Monday-Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased online.

For more information click here.