An Opelika AT&T group join the Southeast strike

AT&T workers are putting their foot down and are speaking up for themselves as the majority of them say there is a problem.

“Right now we are on strike against the AT&T for committing an unfair labor practice. We’re trying to negotiate a new contract with AT&T and they are refusing to bargain and we’re not going to work until we get somebody at the negotiations table,” said Timothy McCool, Facility Technician.

15 AT&T workers stood on the side of the road early this morning with red and white signs saying CWA on strike against AT&T. The CWA is claiming that AT&T has committed three unfair labor practices including bargaining in bad faith with the union.

“Most of us were scheduled to work today, we came in and we went on strike but we get together on social networks and communicate through text,” said McCool.

The Communications Workers of America has been negotiating with AT&T over issues and announced yesterday to go on strike at midnight.

“It’s an unfair labor practice because the company won’t bargain with the union in food faith,” said McCool.



A statement from CWA District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt says “Our talks have stalled because it has become clear that AT&T has not sent negotiators who have the power to make decisions so we can move forward toward a new contract.”

Workers say that isn’t enough and will continue to fight to have their voices be heard.

“We will stay as long as it takes, we will come back again tomorrow,” said McCool.