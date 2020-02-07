Andrew College hosts an exhibit centered around the evolution of rural America

Cuthbert, Ga. is one of six rural cities in Georgia to host The Smithsonian’s traveling exhibit “Crossroad: Change in Rural America.”

Mary Jane Salter with Andrew College says they had to apply for the traveling exhibit to come to Randolph county through Georgia Humanities. Salter says over the last four years Cuthbert has been revitalizing their city which is part of why they were chosen.

“I think we all recognize that we appreciate our history, but we know that we’re not going to go back and it be the way it was. We have to, to understand that and see what it has meant in the lives of people to build on to grow someplace else, or somewhere else,” Salter said.

The exhibit will be open Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday 2 to 8 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Other hours are available on request.

The exhibit details the history of rural America and how things have changed. There are several interactive pieces. There’s a postcard station that poses questions about experiences someone may have in their rural community. Folks who have stopped by so far have posted them on the display.

Salter says the exhibit makes you think of what it means to be part of a rural community and its significance.

“Each individual may get something a little different,”Salter said.

“I’ve been through this exhibit several times and every time I go through this exhibit I learn something different. I would advise people that live near enough to Cuthbert to come more than once because you’ll get something more out of it each time you come.”

Local exhibits are also on display that are specific to the evolution of Randolph county. Crossroads will be on display until Feb. 29.