Andrew Yang comes to Columbus ahead of special election

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Entrepreneur and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang came to the Columbus Civic Center this afternoon for the Muscogee Democrats’ Canvass Kickoff event.

Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are looking to unseat U.S. senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the January 5 special election.

Yang and his family have temporarily moved to Georgia to help out with the Warnock and Ossoff campaign efforts.

He spoke to the crowd about how canvassing and person to person mobilization is the key to making sure people get out and vote.

“I feel great, the people here are fantastic, there’s been a lot of enthusiasm and energy everywhere I’ve gone and people know that every vote is going to count,” Yang said. “These races are very very tight and the margin of victory is going to be very slim.”

Runoffs have taken on new significance after Joe Biden was declared winner of the presidential election, and, if Democrats lose even one of the seats, Republicans will keep control of the Senate. Yang says that canvassing is more effective than trying to mobilize voters through text messages and phone calls.

“Well for me it’s continuing to reach out to people that may not know there’s a special election on January 5… young people, people that can make the difference, and frankly people that I can reach at a high level,” Yang said. “I just want to make myself useful to the Ossoff and Warnock campaigns.”

The event was held outside and attendees sat in socially distanced circles marked in the grass. After Yang spoke to the crowd, attendees were able to line up and take pictures with him before they headed out to do some canvassing in the Columbus area.