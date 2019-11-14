Aniah Blanchard’s mom holding onto hope her daughter will come home safely

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – It’s been three weeks since 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard vanished from the Chevron along South College Street in Auburn. A Montgomery man is now charged in her kidnapping, but there is no sign of the missing Auburn teen who police believe is the victim of foul play.

Thursday, News 3 spoke with Aniah’s mother about the search for her daughter and her fervent prayers for answers.

During our interview with Angela Harris, two truths became clear; Aniah’s family will never stop looking for her and they hold out hope Aniah will return safely to the family who loves her.

“She loves life and people. Aniah is always happy and funny, and she always wanted everyone else to be happy,” shared Harris.

Harris describes her daughter as a kind soul, who puts others first, has a special and loving way with children, and dreams of becoming an interior designer. For now, those dreams are on hold. Aniah’s been missing for nearly three weeks. She was last seen on October 23 at the Chevron on South College. Two days later, police suspected foul play after Blanchard’s SUV was recovered in Montgomery.

“It could have been random, but there are some reasons why I fell as it could also have been a setup. I don’t know for sure, but some things make me feel both ways,” shared Harris.

As the search for Aniah continues to grip hearts all over the nation, Aniah’s family asks the public to continue sharing her story.

“The most important thing is finding her. We still have hope she will come home safe, and someone will see her. So, we need the public’s help. She could be anywhere, and we ask them to keep an eye out for her and share her picture,” said Harris.

Saturday, Aniah’s family and the community are gathering at the Lee County Justice Center, where Aniah’s suspected abductor is being housed without bond. The family is asking the community to pray for the suspect in their daughter’s disappearance.

“I can’t say for sure, and I don’t have proof that it’s him. But if it is, we want him to have a change of heart and tell us where Aniah is. It is not too late; it will be okay. We are just praying for him to have a change of heart and start talking if he does know something about her, ” said Harris.

Harris takes a moment to speak directly to her daughter at the end of our interview.

Aniah Blanchard – this message is to you from your mom:

“I love you so much. I love you so much, Aniah, I love you. Mommy is not going to give up. I will find you. We are doing everything we can do to find you. I promise you we are going to bring you home. We are going to bring you home, Aniah. That’s just it. We will bring you home, so don’t worry,” shared Harris.

Investigators believe someone knows something and hearing this mother’s anguish should be enough for anyone to come forward and help bring Aniah home.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS IN ANIAH BLANCHARD CASE

Wednesday Night- October 23: Blanchard is seen on video at the Chevron Gas Station along South College Street in Auburn, Alabama. The video is the last known image of Blanchard who apparently told her roommate she was meeting a man that night.

Thursday – October 24: Blanchard is reporting missing to police by her family. Investigators say Blanchard’s SUV is seen traveling in the early morning hours along South College Street in Auburn, Alabama.

Friday Night – October 25: Blanchard’s black Honda CR-V SUV is recovered at Park Place Apartments in Montgomery, Alabama. The vehicle has been damaged. Evidence is recovered from inside the vehicle.

Thursday – October 31 – Police confirm first time publicly evidence taken from inside the SUV tested by the Department of Forensic Sciences indicates Aniah Blanchard has been harmed and is a victim of foul play.

REWARD

The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of person or persons responsible stands at $105,000. Tony Garett with CrimeStoppers says tipsters can remain anonymous and still receive the reward and for 22 years tipsters identities have been protected so there is absolutely no reason for you not to call. If you have any information regarding the location Aniah Blanchard, you may can use their 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app, or give information through the web at www.215STOP.com or Facebook page at Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. You may also use CrimeStoppers new 800 number, 1-833-AL1-STOP.