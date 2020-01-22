Aniah’s Law: Mother fights for daughter’s legacy; safety for others

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The family of slain Auburn teenager Aniah Blanchard continues their fight to deny bonds for violent defendants and prevent them from harming others while awaiting trial.

“This is not a party issue; this is a public safety issue to keep Alabamians safe, and from here on out, this bill is known As Aniah’s Law,” said Mobile State Republican Representative Chip Brown.

Brown, along with Angela Harris, Aniah Blanchard’s mother, detailed Aniah’s Law during a news conference at the Alabama House in Montgomery. Aniah’s Law first needs lawmaker approval, and then the public will vote on the Alabama Constitutional Amendment on the November 2020 Ballot.

“This legislation gives judges more confidence to hold individuals without bond pending trial because they will be backed up by the constitution of Alabama and the voters of Alabama if they pass it this next November,” said Rep. Brown.

Ibraheem Yazeed, who is charged in Blanchard’s capital murder, was out on bond for several violent offenses, including kidnapping and attempted murder when Blanchard was abducted.

” We have to have this law, we have to have some way to prevent violent offenders from being out there and able to commit crimes again to re-offend,” said Blanchard’s mother, Angela Harris.

Auburn’s District 79 Rep. Joe Lovvorn supports Aniah’s Law, Blanchard’s family, and others.

“How many more times does it have to happen before we stand up and say something needs to be changed. I think the legislator is in support of asking questions and figuring out how we can better keep people in Alabama safe,” said Rep. Lovvorn.

Brown says the bill was initially introduced last session, where it passed 92-3 in the House, but stalled in the Senate.

This year Aniah’s Bill is finding bipartisan support along with overwhelming approval from the District Attorney, Sheriff’s and Police Chief’s Associations.

However, nobody supports Aniah’s Law more than the woman who named it when she named her daughter.

“It just means everything to me, and I know Aniah is looking down at all the people who are fighting for her, and this bill allows her to fight too,” said Harris.

Representative Brown says Aniah’s Law will be carried over in the Senate through Sen. David Sessions.