Animal Care and Control are forced to return dog and twelve puppies to owner after complaint

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) A social media post from the Animal Ark Rescue has many folks in shock after a mom and 12 puppies were taken back to their owner.

Columbus Police picked up the puppies and the mom earlier this week after reports the animals were left abandoned without food and water. They were then taken to the Animal Ark Rescue.

Days later, Animal Care and Control took the mom and 12 puppies after the owner called and wanted the dogs back.

News 3 spoke with the Director of Public Works who says the situation is out of their hands.

“There’s a 5 day holding period legally for any strays and during that time the owner of the dogs has the right to come back and claim the animals. Some folks don’t think we should return them to the owner we don’t make that judgement call legally we have no basis for doing anything except returning the dog,” says Pat Biegler, Director of Public Works.

Biegler says the owner has paid all fees. According to the Animal Ark Rescue’s facebook page, the funds raised for the mom and 12 puppies will go towards the next mom and pups that were to come in.