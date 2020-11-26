 

19 Thanksgiving foods that are not safe for your pets

Animals

by: Laura Morrison and Nexstar Media Wire

(WJW) — You probably already know not to feed your pets that last piece of holiday chocolate, but there are a number of other Thanksgiving scraps that you should avoid scraping into the dog bowl.

The ASPCA lists a number of other common foods that aren’t suitable for pets, ranging from avocados to macadamia nuts. But the your holiday plate may actually be loaded with more potentially dangerous foods for your dog than most other meals.

The city of Strongsville wants to help keep your pets safe during the Thanksgiving holiday. In a recent Facebook post, an Ohio animal control officer broke down the traditional holiday foods that will and will not harm pets.

Here’s what pets can ingest safely, according to animal control expert Chuck McCleary:

  • Turkey (unseasoned/cooked)
  • Sweet potatoes
  • Green beans (raw)
  • Carrots (unseasoned)
  • Pumpkin
  • Apples
  • Bread (baked)
  • Corn
  • Eggs (cooked)

The list of items the pets should NOT ingest, is far longer:

  • Gravy/Butter
  • Bread(raw) Stuffing
  • Ham
  • Marshmallow
  • Bones/Fats/Skin
  • Desserts
  • Onions
  • Garlic
  • Grapes/Raisins
  • Cranberry
  • Turkey (raw)
  • Green beans (cooked)
  • Mushrooms
  • Cake
  • Alcohol
  • Mashed potatoes
  • Corn (on the cob)
  • Nuts
  • Eggs (raw)

The ASPCA urges dog owners who fear their animal has consumed potentially dangerous foods to take note of how much they have eaten and either contact their veterinarian or contact the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435.

