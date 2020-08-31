770-pound crocodile caught at Outback tourist destination

Animals

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A 770-pound male crocodile is tied to the back of a trailer in Katherine, Australia. Wildlife rangers trapped the 14.5-foot saltwater crocodile at a tourist destination in Australia’s Northern Territory, the biggest caught in the area in years, a wildlife ranger said on Monday. (Northern Territory Dept. of Tourism, Sport and Culture via AP)

DARWIN, Australia (AP) — Wildlife rangers have trapped a 14.5-foot saltwater crocodile at a tourist destination in Australia’s Northern Territory, the biggest caught in the area in years, a wildlife ranger said Monday.

The 770-pound male was caught in the Flora River at a remote nature park 75 miles southwest of the Outback town of Katherine, said Katherine senior wildlife ranger John Burke.

A larger 15.5-foot croc was trapped three years ago in the same wildlife management zone, but that one was caught in the Katherine River, which is closer to the sea, Burke said. He said he did not know of a larger croc caught in the Flora River.

Crocodile numbers have been increasing across Australia’s tropical north since federal law made them a protected species in the early 1970s.

“They certainly are increasing (in number), and that’s part of the reason we have the management zones — to reduce the numbers in high-visitation areas so there’s less chance of interaction between salties and people,” Burke said, referring to saltwater crocs.

The captured croc had been taken to a crocodile farm to become part of a breeding program. Farmed crocodiles can be killed for their meat and leather.

The crocs are trapped in large cages baited with wild pig and other meats and submerged in waterways.

