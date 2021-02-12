 

8-year-old border collie inherits $5 million from Tennessee owner

Animals

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — It won’t be a dog’s life for a Tennessee canine whose owner recently died.

Lulu, an 8-year-old border collie, will be living the good life in Nashville after inheriting $5 million in her owner’s will, WTVF-TV reported.

Martha Burton, Lulu’s caretaker, told the station Lulu’s owner, Bill Dorris, was a successful businessman who wasn’t married and died late last year. His will states the money should be put into a trust for Lulu’s care. It allows for Burton to be reimbursed for reasonable monthly expenses in the care of Lulu.

“He just really loved the dog,” said Burton, who was friends with Dorris and would take care of the dog when he traveled.

She said she doesn’t know if she could ever spend $5 million on Lulu.

“Well, I’d like to try,” she said with a smile.

Dorris owned land along Interstate 65 where a controversial statue of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest is located. The fate of the statue and the rest of the estate may be determined in probate court, the news outlet reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

55° / 48°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 55° 48°

Saturday

52° / 45°
Rain
Rain 85% 52° 45°

Sunday

53° / 47°
Showers
Showers 59% 53° 47°

Monday

60° / 37°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 85% 60° 37°

Tuesday

49° / 32°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 9% 49° 32°

Wednesday

57° / 52°
PM Rain
PM Rain 66% 57° 52°

Thursday

61° / 34°
Rain/Thunder
Rain/Thunder 74% 61° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

5 PM
Cloudy
9%
56°

55°

6 PM
Cloudy
12%
55°

55°

7 PM
Cloudy
13%
55°

56°

8 PM
Cloudy
14%
56°

54°

9 PM
Showers
40%
54°

53°

10 PM
Light Rain
66%
53°

53°

11 PM
Light Rain
77%
53°

52°

12 AM
Rain
89%
52°

51°

1 AM
Rain
90%
51°

51°

2 AM
Rain
97%
51°

51°

3 AM
Rain
98%
51°

50°

4 AM
Rain
99%
50°

50°

5 AM
Rain
95%
50°

49°

6 AM
Rain
90%
49°

49°

7 AM
Rain
83%
49°

48°

8 AM
Rain
82%
48°

47°

9 AM
Rain
66%
47°

48°

10 AM
Rain
60%
48°

49°

11 AM
Rain
66%
49°

50°

12 PM
Showers
51%
50°

50°

1 PM
Few Showers
32%
50°

51°

2 PM
Few Showers
31%
51°

51°

3 PM
Cloudy
21%
51°

51°

4 PM
Cloudy
17%
51°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories