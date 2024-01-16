AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn City Animal Control is offering tips to locals on how to keep animals and pets safe during freezing winter temperatures.

The Auburn City Animal Control provided the following tips to keep ‘furry friends’ protected from cold temperatures:

Bring pets inside when temps feel like or drop below 32 degrees. As a rule of thumb, if the weather’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pet.

If pets must remain outside, they MUST have a warm, solid shelter with a floor, ceiling and walls to protect them from the elements. The door of the shelter should face away from the wind, and they should have warm, dry bedding.

If you see something, say something. Contact Animal Control at 334-501-3090 if you know of an animal without access to shelter or fresh (not frozen) water.

For additional information regarding how to keep pets warm during the winter season, check out Auburn City Animal Control’s ‘Keeping your pets safe this winter’ page.