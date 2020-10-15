Bobcat apprehended while ‘shopping’ in Kentucky Dollar General

Animals

by: Joey Gill and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Floyd County, KY Sheriff’s Department / Facebook)

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Employees at a Dollar General store in Martin, KY had a pretty testy shopper pay them a visit Wednesday evening— and the claws came out.

Quite literally.

A bobcat was found inside the store near the deodorant aisle. Floyd County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook that deputies, KSP troopers, and Martin Police were able to safely capture it and remove it from the store.

Thankfully, no employees or customers were injured and neither was the bobcat, who was released into the wild.

Dollar General did not immediately respond for comment, but we would venture to say that THIS customer won’t be graciously allowed back.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

