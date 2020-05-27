Buffalo shot, nearly decapitated in Tennessee, owner says

Animals

by: Gregory Raucoules and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a buffalo was shot and killed in Tennessee.

Sevier County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a Seymour resident reported that someone had shot his buffalo and tried to cut its head off.

Neighbors reported seeing someone driving a black Toyota in and out of the area and parked in the same area where the buffalo was shot. Neighbors also reported hearing a gunshot Sunday morning around 4:36 a.m.

The owner said he had last seen his buffalo in the field Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

