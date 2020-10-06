Bull elk charges, slices man’s kidney in half on Colorado golf course

Animals

by: Keagan Harsha and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A man attempting to see elk up close on a Colorado golf course nearly paid the price with his life.

Zak Bornhoft was golfing at a course in Evergreen with three friends Saturday when a bull elk charged their golf cart, stabbing him in the stomach.

The antler traveled through his body and into his left kidney, slicing it in two.

“The doctor told me three inches either way, we wouldn’t be sitting here. He said it would have been better to have been stabbed with a knife because of the dirt on the elk antlers,” said Bornhoft’s wife, Megan.

The golf course is full of elk.

“They’re always out here. You just have to play around them,” said one golfer.

But many say they’ve seen too many close calls on the course.

Andi Poland, a wildlife photographer, has captured one close call after another.

“I think the elk are very predictable at that course. In my opinion, I think they should shut down those holes they’re at regularly,” she said.

Denver Parks and Recreation isn’t considering that right now, but they are urging caution, hoping what happened to Zak Bornhoft is an isolated incident.

The city says no one in recent history has been gored by an elk on the course. A Denver Parks and Recreation spokesperson also said starters and course rangers notify people to avoid holes with lots of animals on them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

78° / 64°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 78° 64°

Wednesday

86° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 86° 63°

Thursday

85° / 68°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 85° 68°

Friday

83° / 71°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 83° 71°

Saturday

80° / 71°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 80° 71°

Sunday

80° / 68°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 80° 68°

Monday

83° / 70°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 83° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

74°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

69°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

68°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories