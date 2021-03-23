 

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Owner violently hits dog over 20 times, authorities investigating

Animals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston SPCA and Harris County Constable Precinct One are investigating a vicious attack on a dog by its owner. In the video you can see the owner striking the dog over 20 times. This is a perfect example of the why its so important for the community to the eyes and ears for animals, according to investigators.

“We rely on our community’s eyes and ears, so it’s critical that animal abuse be reported immediately, especially when it involves violence towards animals,” said Adam Reynolds, Chief Animal Cruelty Investigator for the Houston SPCA. “You could save a life just by sharing information online or by picking up the phone,” Reynolds added.

The connection between family violence and animal abuse is well documented. According to Sentient Media, every 60 seconds, one animal suffers abuse. “We know that about 60% of
households experiencing domestic violence have children and pets in the home,” said Jo Sullivan,
LMSW, a licensed social worker who also serves as Chief Community and Development Officer
at the Houston SPCA. “And we also know that stress, isolation and uncertainty that has stemmed
from the pandemic can dramatically increase the incidence of family violence. The most important
thing anyone witnessing or experiencing domestic violence can do is safely report to local
authorities or the National Domestic Abuse Hotline (1-800-799-7233),” said Sullivan.
Report cruelty online at HoustonSPCA.org or call 713-869-SPCA.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

74° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 74° 59°

Wednesday

81° / 61°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 81° 61°

Thursday

85° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 85° 66°

Friday

80° / 59°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 68% 80° 59°

Saturday

83° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 83° 65°

Sunday

76° / 47°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 76° 47°

Monday

71° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 71° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
69°

71°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
71°

72°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
72°

73°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

74°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

7 PM
Cloudy
19%
73°

71°

8 PM
Showers
42%
71°

67°

9 PM
Showers
46%
67°

65°

10 PM
Showers
47%
65°

65°

11 PM
Rain
74%
65°

64°

12 AM
Rain
74%
64°

63°

1 AM
Rain
69%
63°

62°

2 AM
Rain
65%
62°

62°

3 AM
Light Rain
66%
62°

61°

4 AM
Showers
58%
61°

60°

5 AM
Showers
44%
60°

61°

6 AM
Showers
37%
61°

60°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
60°

60°

8 AM
Cloudy
23%
60°

62°

9 AM
Cloudy
22%
62°

64°

10 AM
Cloudy
21%
64°

67°

11 AM
Cloudy
21%
67°

70°

12 PM
Cloudy
19%
70°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories