COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Tuesday, the Columbus Animal Care & Control (CACC) announced it would host a Valentine’s Adoption Event on Saturday, Feb. 11.

According to CACC, all adoptable dogs and cats will be available to the public for a meet and greet. The event will be held at the Columbus Animal Care & Control Center located at 4910 Milgen Rd, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

CACC says the event will include music, pet speed dating, kissing both, treat grams, pictures with Cupid, and other activities for children. All animals available during the event are adoptable and eligible to be taken home on the same day.

For more information, visit the Columbus Animal Care & Control website or call CACC at 706-225-4512.