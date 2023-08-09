COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, Columbus Animal Care and Control announced that it would host Doggy Swim Day, an event allowing pets and their owners to enjoy the pool during the scorching summer heat.

The event is scheduled to be held at the Double Churches Pool located at 2300 Double Churches Rd. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Columbus Animal Care and Control say the event is open to the public, and pet entry fees are $30. The event offers attendees and their pets a chance to win prizes, opportunities to participate in a swimsuit contest and a raffle giveaway.

All proceeds collected from Doggy Swim Day will go to Columbus Animal Care and Control.

If anyone needs additional information about the upcoming event, call Columbus Animal Care and Control at 706-653-4512 or visit their facility.