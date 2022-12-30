For the most part, “pandemic pets” were given good homes. But there’s another pet problem stemming from the pandemic. (Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Animal Care & Control Center announced it would waive ‘Returned to Owner Fees’ during the New Year’s holiday for pets due to fireworks.

The waiver for the fee is only applicable to dogs and cats impounded at the shelter from Dec. 30 through Jan. 7, 2023.

Violations of other local ordinances and state-mandated requirements concerning vaccinations will continue to be enforced during the holiday waived fee period. Pet owners are also still responsible for any violations that result in citations being issued.

For more information, contact Columbus Animal Care & Control Interim Division Manager Contreanna Person at 706-653-4512.