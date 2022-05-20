COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WSPA) – The Georgia Department of Natural Resources rescued a “pet” fawn after a couple took it inside a Georgia Walmart.

According to the department of natural resources, a game warden was notified by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that two people had brought their “pet” fawn deer to Walmart.

The game warden was able to track down the couple and confiscate the deer.

Photos provided by DNR showed dog food and milk in the shopping cart.

Couple with “pet” fawn in Walmart (Source: Georgia Department of Natural Resources)

Close up of deer (Source: Georgia Department of Natural Resources)

DNR said the deer was turned over to a local licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

The people were given a citation for possession of wildlife without a permit.

“This is a good time to remind everyone that just because you find a fawn “abandoned” by its mother, it most likely has just been left alone until she returns and should never be moved,” Georgia DNR said.