During Paws Humane Society coronavirus shutdown, foster parents step up

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Last week, Paws Humane Society chose to temporarily close following orders from Governor Brian Kemp issuing shelter in place restrictions across the state.
Despite the closure, Paws still had animals in need of care, so they opened up applications for temporary pet foster homes.
Now, the non-profit says they’ve been able to get more than 95 percent of their animals into foster homes and crated a promotional video to thank the foster parents helping out during this health crisis.
Check out their Facebook post and video below: