 

Eagle body parts dumped in Minnesota neighborhood; feds say talons may be used to make jewelry

by: Nexstar Media Wire

An American bald eagle flies over Mill Pond on August 2, 2018 in Centerport, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

WOODBURY, Minn. (NEXSTAR) — Body parts from eight raptors, including four bald eagles, were dumped in a Minnesota neighborhood last week, and federal authorities are offering a $2,500 reward for information.

All 16 of the birds’ feet — each with the talon removed from each toe — were found Thursday in a residential area in Woodbury, Minnesota.

“A lucrative commercial market exists in raptor parts,” U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Agent Patrick Lund said in a press release. “We believe the talons from the raptor feet found in Woodbury may have been used to make jewelry for commercial sale.”

A forensic examination is underway.

Bald eagles and other raptors are protected by federal law.

Under the Bald Eagle Protection Act, the unlawful take or possession of a bald eagle, a national emblem of the United States, or bald eagle parts carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

A second offense is considered a felony.

