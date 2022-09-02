DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A jubilee occurred on the Eastern Shore Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Residents near Mayday Park in Daphne south to Montrose rushed to Mobile Bay to scoop up their catch.

Daphne is one of the few places in the world where jubilees occur. It’s a phenomenon that brings blue crab, shrimp and fish to the shoreline of Mobile Bay. They typically happen during the early morning hours before sunrise.

While there are many speculations as to what causes a jubilee, the City of Daphne shared their theory on the city’s website.

“During summertime, decomposition is accelerated and the oxygen supply is rapidly depleted from the layer of salty water along the bottom of the bay. This loss of oxygen occurs generally when the waters are calm and the east wind blows oxygen bearing surface waters away from the eastern shoreline of the bay. When this occurs, the tide moves in and brings saltier bottom waters which are devoid of oxygen near the shoreline,” a post said.