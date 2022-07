CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Footage has been released of New York State Trooper Jimmy Rasaphone saving 13-year-old golden retriever, Lilah, from a culvert pipe in Conklin, New York.

More News from WRBL

NewsChannel 34’s Roy Santa Croce spoke with Trooper Rasaphone and Lilah’s owner about the heroic rescue. More on the story tonight at 6 and 11.

Trooper goes the extra mile to save dog

Video Courtesy of NYSP PIO YouTube channel