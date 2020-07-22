Farmer finds ‘rare’ yellow turtle in India

Animals

by: CNN Newsource and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

INDIA (CNN Newsource) — A “rare” yellow turtle was captured by forest officials in eastern India on Sunday.

The turtle was first spotted by local residents and handed over to the Forest Department.

Experts said it is possibly an albino mutation of a common turtle.

This type of turtle is commonly found in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar, but an albino turtle of this kind is extremely rare.

It has never been seen before in the Indian state of Odisha and only seen once before in all of india.

Turtles are under the wildlife protection act and are considered endangered. Authorities released the turtle in a body of water in the Indian city of Balasore.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 94° 74°

Thursday

95° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 95° 74°

Friday

95° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 95° 74°

Saturday

94° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 94° 74°

Sunday

92° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 92° 74°

Monday

94° / 74°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 94° 74°

Tuesday

95° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 95° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
91°

92°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
92°

93°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

93°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

86°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
84°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories