 

Florida dog rescued from alligator becomes sheriff’s deputy

Animals

by: Taylor Delandro and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ESTERO, Fla. (NewsNationNow) — A puppy who was rescued by his owner from an alligator’s jaws is now a deputy dog for a Florida sheriff’s office.

Richard Wilbanks was walking with his wife and 4-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, named Gunner, when all of a sudden he heard a cry for help from the puppy. An alligator in their backyard pond had Gunner in its grasp. Without hesitation, Wilbanks jumped into the pond, grabbed the gator and pried open its jaws to free Gunner.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office honored Gunner for his “tenacity and fight for survival,” by naming him their “safety and security officer for Deputy Dogs.”

“That tenacity is exactly what we need with our detectives and Gunner is a proud detective today,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. Deputy Dog is an amazing program and does amazing things and we get to teach children and the youth today.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

70° / 41°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 70° 41°

Friday

69° / 51°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 69° 51°

Saturday

70° / 54°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 70° 54°

Sunday

68° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 68° 47°

Monday

56° / 37°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 56° 37°

Tuesday

57° / 45°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 57° 45°

Wednesday

55° / 34°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 55° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

54°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

65°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

62°

6 PM
Clear
0%
62°

58°

7 PM
Clear
0%
58°

54°

8 PM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

9 PM
Clear
0%
52°

49°

10 PM
Clear
10%
49°

48°

11 PM
Clear
10%
48°

47°

12 AM
Clear
10%
47°

46°

1 AM
Clear
10%
46°

45°

2 AM
Clear
10%
45°

45°

3 AM
Clear
10%
45°

43°

4 AM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

6 AM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

7 AM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
42°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
47°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories